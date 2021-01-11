Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mindy Kaling teases 'Legally Blonde 3': We have a lot of fan favourites from original

I love Elle Woods as a character and when Reese asked me to write it I was like, Absolutely the Office alum said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-01-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 11:08 IST
Mindy Kaling teases 'Legally Blonde 3': We have a lot of fan favourites from original

Actor-writer Mindy Kaling, who is penning ''Legally Blonde 3'' with ''Brooklyn Nine-Nine'' co-creator Dan Goor, says the new movie will definitely pay homage to the original. Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon will be returning as attorney Elle Woods for the much-anticipated MGM project and will also be producing via her Hello Sunshine banner along with franchise's original producer Marc Platt.

In an interview with Access, Kaling said as a fan of the franchise she was thrilled to come on board to write the upcoming installment. “I love the franchise so much. I love Elle Woods as a character and when Reese asked me to write it I was like, ‘Absolutely!''' the ''Office'' alum said. The first ''Legally Blonde'' movie, which released in 2001, revolved around a lively sorority sister trying to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a law degree from Harvard University. The film also featured Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, Jennifer Coolidge and a Chihuahua named Bruiser.

The sequel, ''Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde'', set in Washington, DC, came out in 2013.

Kaling teased that there will be a good dose of the iconic ''bend and snap'' and other fan favourites moments from the first two movies. “Bend and Snap is forever. We definitely have a lot of fan favorites from the original movie,'' she said. Asked about the tentative release date of ''Legally Blonde 3'', Kaling said audiences will have to wait a bit longer for the movie as the team is still figuring out the ways to shoot the film amid the coronavirus pandemic. ''I don’t know when we’ll be able to shoot movies again but it would be great to, if Reese likes the script, shooting it this year would be awesome.'' PTI SHDSHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC reiterates need for committee on farm laws, says it will stop their implementation if panel advises to do so.

SC reiterates need for committee on farm laws, says it will stop their implementation if panel advises to do so....

Kirit Somaiya to file complaint with Maharashtra CEO against Thackeray over non-disclosure of assets

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday said that he would meet Chief Electoral Officer Baldev Singh to submit a complaint against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.The complaint will be filed against him for non...

Rolling with the changes: Bridgestone America's CEO on leadership now

As first years on the job go, Paolo Ferrari, president, CEO and COO of BridgestoneAmericas, Inc., has certainly had an eventful one.Ferrari joined the tiremaker in January 2020. Within weeks, he found himself having to navigate a new job an...

Four passengers on Air India's London-Delhi flight test positive for COVID-19

Four passengers travelling on Air Indias London-Delhi flight tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, a top official of Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said on Monday.Genestrings runs a lab at the Delhi airport to test incoming passengers for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021