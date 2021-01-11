Left Menu
Rajinikanth says 'no' to politics again

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-01-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 12:01 IST
Top star Rajinikanth on Mondaycategorically said he would not enter politics and appealed tohis fans to not organise any events to urge him to reconsiderhis decision.

A day after his fans held an agitation here, urginghim to reverse his choice, the actor said he has already madeknown his decision and explained the reasons for it.

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle, heappealed to his fans to not organise such events seeking himto enter politics and make him sad more and more.

After his hospitalisation in Hyderabad for fluctuationin blood pressure, the actor declared on December 29 that hewould not enter politics given his health condition vis-a-visthe coronavirus pandemic. The actor underwent a renaltransplant in 2016 and is on immunosuppressants.PTI VGN SSPTI PTI

