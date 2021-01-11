Supergirl Season 6: What can happen to Kara (Supergirl) in final season?

Fans would be disappointed after learning the official announcement that Supergirl would be concluding with Season 6. Now they are expecting the last season to be memorable and highly interesting. According to the comic book, Kara Danvers (played by Melissa Benoist) will fly off to the future to join Super-Heroes team. And hopefully, this will be one of the memorable ways to end the series.

We Got This Covered wrote on Supergirl Season 6, "we've been informed that the decision has been made to kill off the heroine as Melissa Benoist is ready to move on to other roles and isn't interested in returning for future crossovers or anything like that."

The principal cast members returning to play their role are Melissa Benoist as Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac 5, Nicole Maines as Dreamer, Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas, Staz Nair as William Dey, and David Harewood as Martian Manhunter. In December 2020, the director David Ramsey revealed that he would return to play his Arrow role of John Diggle at least in one episode.

Supergirl is based on the DC comic character Kara Zor-El / Supergirl. Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner were returning as showrunners. David Ramsey and Chyler Leigh will direct an episode in the final season.

In the previous news, we discussed that Supergirl season 6 drama has started its production to resume after the lead character Melissa Benoist returned from maternity leave. However, the shooting was halted because of delays in receiving the test results of cast and crew members.

Supergirl Season 6 is expected to premiere in mid-2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

