Sweet Home Season 2’s renewal status, what we know more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 08-01-2021 02:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 02:09 IST
Also, is the first South Korean series that became third among the top ten Netflix series in the United States. Image Credit: Facebook / Sweet Home

Sweet Home performed very well and gained popularity across the globe which recorded over 1.2 billion net views. Fans are ardently waiting for Season 2 to be renewed on Netflix. Sweet Home is an apocalyptic horror South Korean television series based on the Line Webtoon of the same name by Kim Kan-bi and Hwang Young-chan. The K-drama was released on Netflix on December 18, 2020. Sweet Home is directed by Lee Eung-bok, Jang Young-woo, and Park So-hyun.

Sweet Home producers spent most of the budget with each episode estimated at USD 2.7 million. Choreographer Kim Seol-jin and contortionist Troy James took motion capture to record the monster's movement. Motion capture is a process to record the movement of people or objects. It is generally used in military, entertainment, sports, medical application, and robotics.

Also, Sweet Home is the first South Korean series that became third among the top ten Netflix series in the United States. Just after the third day of release, the series accumulate the first position in eight regions and was within the top ten in forty-two regions. Mainly the strong female character portrayal drew the attention of viewers. Moreover, high-quality visual effects and the connectivity among the characters are praised by audiences. The success of the first season makes a pave for the next season.

Although avid viewers are looking ahead for Sweet Home Season 2 Producer Jinnie Choi is still silent about the renewal of Sweet Home for season 2.

However, Sweet Home left many cliffhangers for Sweet Home Season 2. What will happen to Sang-Wook played by Lee Jin wook, who was seen dying in the pool after trying to help Park Yoo Ri. Lee Eun-hyuk who played by Lee Do-hyun is dead or alive after being buried under the rubble of the apartment block. Finally, what will happen to the remaining survivors, Eun Hyuk made it clear that the military cannot assure their safety. Will the remaining survivors turn to monsters?

