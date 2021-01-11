Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aanand L Rai begins shooting for 'Good Luck Jerry' with Janhvi Kapoor in Punjab

After wrapping up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film 'Atrangi Re,' filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Monday started shooting for his next production venture film 'Good Luck Jerry' with actor Janhvi Kapoor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:51 IST
Aanand L Rai begins shooting for 'Good Luck Jerry' with Janhvi Kapoor in Punjab
Actor Janhvi Kapoor in a shot from film 'Good Luck Jerry' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After wrapping up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film 'Atrangi Re,' filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Monday started shooting for his next production venture film 'Good Luck Jerry' with actor Janhvi Kapoor. He shared a picture from one of the initial shots of the film featuring Kapoor and announced that the film has gone on floors in Punjab.

"Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring @janhvikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today! Directed by: @siddharthsenWritten by: #PankajMatta," he wrote in the caption. The picture saw the 'Dhadak' actor dressed in a blue coloured salwar suit and an orange coloured dupatta.

The project titled 'Good Luck Jerry' will star Kapoor in the lead and she will be joined by performers like Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The first schedule of the film is expected to continue till March. It marks Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration with Colour Yellow Productions.

Kapoor was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' where she essayed the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. She received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance. Presented by Subaskaran and Aanand L Rai, 'Good Luck Jerry' is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions in association with Sundial Entertainment, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Every hydroelectric project under obligation to release minimum water downstream: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed state pollution control boards to ensure the release of minimum water downstream by hydroelectric projects, saying business or commercial interests cannot override the requirement of maintaining rive...

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine as infections surge

Indonesia gave Sinovac Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China on Monday as the worlds fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations to stem surging infections and deaths. A lack of data and ...

UP: Boy sodomised by youth, accused absconding

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village under Kakrauli police station area here, police said on Monday.According to SHO Mukesh Solanki, police registered a case against the youth 20, who is absconding.In the compla...

PDM to stage power show in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand today

The Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, which aims to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan from power, will be holding a rally on Monday in Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to a report by Geo News, strict security arrangements have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021