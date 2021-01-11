Joan Collins 'delighted' to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Left Menu
Veteran actor and author Joan Collins has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 87-year-old actor received the AstraZeneca jab at Bloomsbury Surgery here on Saturday, the same day as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were administered the vaccine.Collins also thanked the National Health Service NHS, the publicly funded healthcare system of the UK, for a painless and seamless procedure.The Dynasty star on Sunday shared her photo getting the jab against COVID-19 on Instagram.

Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Veteran actor and author Joan Collins has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 87-year-old actor received the AstraZeneca jab at Bloomsbury Surgery here on Saturday, the same day as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were administered the vaccine.

Collins also thanked the National Health Service (NHS), the publicly funded healthcare system of the UK, for a ''painless and seamless'' procedure.

The ''Dynasty'' star on Sunday shared her photo getting the jab against COVID-19 on Instagram. ''Delighted to get @astrazeneca @ouhospitals #vaccine yesterday morning at the @nhsenglandldn Bloomsbury surgery - thank you Mr @rajgill2585 and @dr_ammarahughes for a painless and seamless procedure! Same day as our Queen! #honoured #registernow (sic)'' she wrote in the caption.

Collins joins singer Tom Jones (80) and veteran actor Ian McKellen (81) as famous early recipients of the vaccine in the UK.

Frontline health and social care workers and the elderly are among the first to receive the vaccine in the country.

In December 2020, the UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, paving the way for mass vaccinations against the deadly novel coronavirus.

