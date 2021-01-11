Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vidhu Vinod Chopra pens book on life, cinema

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra will come out with a book later this month in which he speaks to his long-time collaborator and scriptwriter Abhijat Joshi about his journey.Publishers Penguin said the book provides a glimpse into the mind, method and madness of one of contemporary Hindi cinemas best filmmakers.Unscripted Conversations on Life and Cinema is scheduled to be released on January 25.Starting in Wazir Bagh, a small mohalla in Kashmir, Chopras life has been well and truly unscripted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:45 IST
Vidhu Vinod Chopra pens book on life, cinema
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra will come out with a book later this month in which he speaks to his long-time collaborator and scriptwriter Abhijat Joshi about his journey.

Publishers Penguin said the book provides a ''glimpse into the mind, method and madness of one of contemporary Hindi cinema's best filmmakers''.

''Unscripted: Conversations on Life and Cinema'' is scheduled to be released on January 25.

Starting in Wazir Bagh, a small mohalla in Kashmir, Chopra's life has been well and truly unscripted. Over the last 30 years, he has given films like ''Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'', ''Lage Raho Munna Bhai'', ''3 Idiots'', ''PK'' and ''Sanju'' besides going on to direct a movie in Hollywood.

From someone who once released his student film though it was incomplete because he ran out of money and film stock, he now has the distinction of heading one of the key production houses in India, VVC Films.

''I had a great time talking with Abhijat Joshi about cinema and life. Maybe someday someone might read this book after I'm dead and gone and say - a man from a small mohalla in Kashmir had big dreams and fulfilled them without selling his soul, so why can't I?'' Chopra says about his book.

According to Joshi, if the phrase ''seize the day'' didn't exist, Chopra would have invented it.

He describes Chopra as a man defying the mundane, trying to imbue each ordinary day of life with humour, charm, affection and good theatre.

''His intense love for family, cinema, food and wine, Ghalib and Gibran's poetry is essentially a rebellious quest to lend some meaning to life when it is juxtaposed with death,'' Joshi says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK pledges $4 bln to nature and biodiversity protection

Britain will allocate 3 billion pounds 4 billion over five years to projects aimed at protecting and restoring nature and biodiversity, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.The money will come from an existing commitment of 11.6 bill...

Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director

President-elect Joe Biden announced on Monday he has chosen veteran diplomat William Burns to be his CIA director. A former ambassador to Russia and Jordan, Burns, 64, had a 33-year career at the State Department under both Republican and D...

Partial relief for AIFs as Sebi relaxes norms 

In a partial relief to alternative investment funds AIFs, capital markets watchdog Sebi has provided certain exemptions to such funds with regard to investment committee.Under the new norms, members of an investment committee of an AIF will...

Only about 2.5 cr people vaccinated globally so far; We've to achieve vaccination of 30 crore citizens in next few months: PM Modi.

Only about 2.5 cr people vaccinated globally so far Weve to achieve vaccination of 30 crore citizens in next few months PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021