Left Menu
Development News Edition

WandaVision' team details 'never-wrecking' process of recreating different sitcom eras

The actor, who has been playing the role since 2015 movie Avengers Age of Ultron, said he took a lot of inspiration from veterans Dick Van Dyke and Hugh Laurie.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:02 IST
WandaVision' team details 'never-wrecking' process of recreating different sitcom eras

Disney Plus series ''WandaVision'', which marks Marvel Studios foray into digital space, is an ode to sitcoms and their timeless appeal, according to the team behind the show.

Director Matt Shakman, writer Jac Schaeffer and stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany detailed what went into creating the show, dubbed as a cross between American sitcoms of yore and big scale superhero action sequences, in a virtual global press conference.

''WandaVision'' marks the start of the phase four Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and follows the 'just married' Marvel superheroes --Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Bettany's android Vision. Starting from the 1950s, the series travels to different decades, channelling popular television shows like ''Twilight Zone”, ''The Dick Van Dyke Show'', ''I Love Lucy'', ''I Dream of Jeannie'', and ''Bewitched'' among others. To be authentic to the sitcom culture, Shakman and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige met TV legend Dick Van Dyke, whose words of wisdom influenced the show heavily.

“I remember Kevin and I had this amazing lunch with Dick Van Dyke that remains one of the great afternoons of my life. And we asked him, ‘What was the governing principle behind ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’? Why did it work so well?’ And he said, ‘If it couldn’t happen in real life, it can’t happen on the show,'” he said in the press conference, also attended by PTI. Apart from revisiting the popular shows of the 1950s, '60s and '70s, the makers decided to shoot the first episode in front of the live audience. Olsen, who made her foray into MCU with 2015 movie ''Avengers: Age of Ultron'' and went on to feature in ''Captain America: Civil War'' (2016), ''Avengers: Infinity War'' (2018), and ''Avengers: Endgame'' (2019), said it took her a while to be comfortable with the presence of the live audience. “It was so nerve wracking. There was a lot of adrenaline, there were a lot of quick changes, and it totally confused my brain... The idea of not playing to an audience, but feeding off an audience and having a camera. I was really grateful when we added the fourth wall,'' she added. For Bettany, travelling through different eras involved getting the physicality right. The actor, who has been playing the role since 2015 movie ''Avengers: Age of Ultron'', said he took a lot of inspiration from veterans Dick Van Dyke and Hugh Laurie. ''Vision is always becoming something else. He's JARVIS, he's part Ultron, he's part Tony Stark. He's omnipotent. He's this naive... I realized I'll just throw a little bit of Dick van Dyke in there, a little bit of Hugh Laurie.. I think what Vision is is just decent and honourable and exists for Wanda,'' he said. The actor added that while the early eras required him to do more slapstick and physical comedy, he didn't have to work too hard in the last few episodes.

''By the time we get to the 90s, they've all made me look so ridiculous that I really didn't have to work that hard for laughs.'' Feige said for the 1990s, the team relied on popular sitcom ''Full House'', featuring Olsen's sisters Ashley and Mary-Kate.

He said that it was important for them to not make ''WandaVision'' look like a satire and capture the real essence of these family sitcoms.

''(Family sitcoms) meant a lot to us, dated and silly as they may seem, there’s a comfort factor there. That was the primary factor behind the comic inspiration versus what led us to putting these ideas together,” Feige said.

Schaeffer said she was attracted to sitcoms for their timeless appeal.

''We had a really incredible writer's room full of people who part of our job was to keep an eye on these things. As Matt said, we zero-ed in on family sitcoms...the family piece kept us very centred. I can't speak to the larger puzzle of what the show is but that was also a piece that kept us on the right track,'' she added. Set to premiere in India on January 15 on Disney + Hotstar Premium, ''WandaVision'' also features actors Kathryn Hahn as Agnes and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Actors Kat Dennings and Randall Park are reprising their roles as Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK pledges $4 bln to nature and biodiversity protection

Britain will allocate 3 billion pounds 4 billion over five years to projects aimed at protecting and restoring nature and biodiversity, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.The money will come from an existing commitment of 11.6 bill...

Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director

President-elect Joe Biden announced on Monday he has chosen veteran diplomat William Burns to be his CIA director. A former ambassador to Russia and Jordan, Burns, 64, had a 33-year career at the State Department under both Republican and D...

Partial relief for AIFs as Sebi relaxes norms 

In a partial relief to alternative investment funds AIFs, capital markets watchdog Sebi has provided certain exemptions to such funds with regard to investment committee.Under the new norms, members of an investment committee of an AIF will...

Only about 2.5 cr people vaccinated globally so far; We've to achieve vaccination of 30 crore citizens in next few months: PM Modi.

Only about 2.5 cr people vaccinated globally so far Weve to achieve vaccination of 30 crore citizens in next few months PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021