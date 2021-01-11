Kerala waives entertainment tax for cinema theatres

In a move to help thefilm industry in the state, the Kerala government on Mondaydecided to waive entertainment tax for cinemas from January toMarch 2021 along with 50 per cent reduction in the fixedcharges on electricity during the lockdown period since Marchlast year.

The decision was taken after Kerala Film Chamber ofCommerce officials met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here.

''The state government has decided to exempt cinematheatres from entertainment tax from January to March 2021.Thegovernment has also decided to reduce the fixed charges by 50per cent,'' the chief minister's office said in a release.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the propertytax, which should have been paid to local bodies before March31, 2020, can be paid in monthly instalments.The governmentalso informedthat it cannottake any decision on theprofessional tax.

''The validity of various licenses for the cinemasfrom the local bodies, electrical inspectoratefilmsdivision,building fitness, health, fire force have been extended tillMarch 31,'' the state government said.

The meeting was chaired by the chief minister andattended by Power minister M M Mani, Minister for localself-government, A C Moideen, Kerala State Electricity BoardChairman N S Pillai, among others.

''The chief minister understood the difficultiesfaced by the film fraternity and assured us of all the help.'' ''With such an assurance in hand, our organisationswill meet at Ernakulam today itself and decide on the openingof the cinemas,'' Antony Perumbavur, a producer and officerbearer of one of the film associations, told reporters afterthe meeting.

Earlier, the state government had liftedrestrictions on theatres and said it could be opened fromJanuary 5 with only 50 per cent occupancy and adhering tostrict COVID-19 guidelines.

Top actors Mammootty and Mohanlal besides popular starsincluding Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali,Kunchacko Boban, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas,and Dileep took to social media and thanked the chief ministerfor announcingconcessions for the film industry.

Mohanlal expressed his heartfelt gratitudeto the CMfor announcing ''concessions to energise Malayalam cinema''.

Mammootty said the move could revive the Malayalamfilm industry which was in crisis.

''Lots of respect going out to our Honorable ChiefMinister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan for his efforts to breathelife back into the struggling Malayalam film industry,''Dulquer Salmaan posted onFacebook.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasnt been easy on anyone and Isincerely hope his efforts will help pull everyone in theindustry back on their feet,'' he added.PTI RRT BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)