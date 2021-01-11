Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala waives entertainment tax for cinema theatres

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:03 IST
Kerala waives entertainment tax for cinema theatres

In a move to help thefilm industry in the state, the Kerala government on Mondaydecided to waive entertainment tax for cinemas from January toMarch 2021 along with 50 per cent reduction in the fixedcharges on electricity during the lockdown period since Marchlast year.

The decision was taken after Kerala Film Chamber ofCommerce officials met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here.

''The state government has decided to exempt cinematheatres from entertainment tax from January to March 2021.Thegovernment has also decided to reduce the fixed charges by 50per cent,'' the chief minister's office said in a release.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the propertytax, which should have been paid to local bodies before March31, 2020, can be paid in monthly instalments.The governmentalso informedthat it cannottake any decision on theprofessional tax.

''The validity of various licenses for the cinemasfrom the local bodies, electrical inspectoratefilmsdivision,building fitness, health, fire force have been extended tillMarch 31,'' the state government said.

The meeting was chaired by the chief minister andattended by Power minister M M Mani, Minister for localself-government, A C Moideen, Kerala State Electricity BoardChairman N S Pillai, among others.

''The chief minister understood the difficultiesfaced by the film fraternity and assured us of all the help.'' ''With such an assurance in hand, our organisationswill meet at Ernakulam today itself and decide on the openingof the cinemas,'' Antony Perumbavur, a producer and officerbearer of one of the film associations, told reporters afterthe meeting.

Earlier, the state government had liftedrestrictions on theatres and said it could be opened fromJanuary 5 with only 50 per cent occupancy and adhering tostrict COVID-19 guidelines.

Top actors Mammootty and Mohanlal besides popular starsincluding Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali,Kunchacko Boban, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas,and Dileep took to social media and thanked the chief ministerfor announcingconcessions for the film industry.

Mohanlal expressed his heartfelt gratitudeto the CMfor announcing ''concessions to energise Malayalam cinema''.

Mammootty said the move could revive the Malayalamfilm industry which was in crisis.

''Lots of respect going out to our Honorable ChiefMinister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan for his efforts to breathelife back into the struggling Malayalam film industry,''Dulquer Salmaan posted onFacebook.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasnt been easy on anyone and Isincerely hope his efforts will help pull everyone in theindustry back on their feet,'' he added.PTI RRT BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mamata to PM Modi: Will follow central guidelines on vaccination

By Pragya Kaushika In a much awaited interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of vaccination drive that is scheduled to begin on January 16, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reportedly inquired about the centr...

20 pc ethanol blending in petrol can create economic activity of Rs 1 lakh cr: Petroleum Secretary

Blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol can help create economic activity of over Rs 1 lakh crore every year in the country and save precious foreign exchange, Union Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor said on Monday.Currently, the petrol sol...

New real wall after Dravid in Indian cricket are Vihari and Ashwin, says BCCI VP Shukla

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwins blockathon helped India eke out a draw against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla feels India has finally found its new wall. Batting out 258 balls, ...

Students in Rome stage sit-in to demand schools be re-opened

Dozens of students staged a sit-in protest outside their school in central Rome on Monday, urging the government to re-open the education sector across the country after most of its 20 regions extended closures to contain rising COVID-19 in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021