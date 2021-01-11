The Boys,' 'Palm Springs,' 'Soul' lead winners at Inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards

Tv series 'The Boys,' 'Soul' and 'Palm Springs' emerged as the big winners from the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards. As reported by Variety, Amazon Prime Video's much-loved superhero series, 'The Boys' nabbed the most wins of any title, with four: superhero series, actor in a superhero series for Antony Starr, the actress in a superhero series for Aya Cash and villain in a series, again for Starr.

Three trophies were taken home by both 'Palm Springs,' the Hulu/Neon film starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons, and the animated Disney Plus feature 'Soul'. 'Palm Springs' earned the science fiction/fantasy movie award, as well as the actor and actress awards in that genre category for Samberg and Milioti, respectively.

'Soul' earned the animated movie award and both the voice actor and actress awards for Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, respectively. As per Variety, when it came to studios and networks, Netflix led the pack with five overall wins: action movie ('Da 5 Bloods'), actor in an action movie (Delroy Lindo in 'Da 5 Bloods'), animated series ('BoJack Horseman'), voice actor in an animated series (Will Arnett in 'BoJack Horseman') and superhero movie ('The Old Guard'). Amazon, Disney Plus and Universal all tied for second-most wins, with four each.

A legacy award was also handed out by the Critics Choice Association to the 'Star Trek' franchise. The award was accepted by Patrick Stewart and Sonequa Martin-Green during the broadcast of the event on the CW. Stewart also took home the actor in a science fiction/fantasy series award. Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez hosted the event special, which was produced by Bob Bain Productions.

The Critics Choice Super Awards was produced remotely under COVID-safe protocols, designed to honour the most popular genres and their talent across screens both big and small. (ANI)

