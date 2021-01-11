Left Menu
Netflix announces Aggretsuko Season 4 through colourful anime art

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:16 IST
Will there be a close relationship between Haida and Retsuko? Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

It's good news for the viewers that Netflix has renewed Aggretsuko for season 4. Fans have been ardently waiting to hear the news for last few months.

Netflix confirmed Aggretsuko Season 4 on December 24, 2020 via a Twitter announcement, with the caption, "Retsy Claus has a present for all you metalheads out there! @aggretsuko is coming back for a fourth season of romance, rock, and RAGE!"

The post comes with a picture of Retsuko wearing a Santa hat and red dress, and seemingly announcing the coming of season 4 at a microphone, while also wishing Merry Christmas to all. No wonder Fenneko and Haida, are seen in the picture standing beside Retsuko. You may watch the post below.

https://twitter.com/NXOnNetflix/status/1341896371683667968/photo/1

Though the official release date of Aggretsuko season 4 is not yet revealed, but viewers are expecting the Japanese musical comedy anime series on Netflix in mid-October, 2021. The earlier seasons had a gap of 14 months between two subsequent releases. If the same cycle continues, Aggretsuko Season 4 should stream on Netflix by October, 2021.

Aggretsuko season 3 left many cliffhangers. For instance, will there be a close relationship between Haida and Retsuko? Retsuko is a single, 25-years-old panda working in the accounts department of a Japanese trading firm. Also, she is an anthropomorphic panda which means she has human characteristics. Haida is the co-worker of Retsuko, working together for 5 years.

Expectedly almost all the artist will return to lend their voice in Aggretsuko season 4.

Aggretsuko is titled as Aggressive Retsuko in Japanese. The anime series is based on eponymous character created by "Yeti" for the mascot company Sanrio. Last year in July a mobile game named Aggretsuko: The Short Timer Strikes Back, was released by Hive for Android and iOS.

Aggretsuko Season 4 is likely to be released in the mid October2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

