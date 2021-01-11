Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Unscripted': Penguin introduces book by cinema maestros Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Abhijat Joshi

The Indian film production company Vidhu Vinod Chopra (VVC) Films in collaboration with the book publishing house Penguin, on Monday has announced a book titled 'Unscripted' on conversations on life and cinema by leading filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and award-winning writer Abhijat Joshi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:55 IST
'Unscripted': Penguin introduces book by cinema maestros Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Abhijat Joshi
Cover Art of the book 'Unscripted'. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian film production company Vidhu Vinod Chopra (VVC) Films in collaboration with the book publishing house Penguin, on Monday has announced a book titled 'Unscripted' on conversations on life and cinema by leading filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and award-winning writer Abhijat Joshi. According to the official release, in 'Unscripted', Vidhu Vinod Chopra speaks to his long-time collaborator and scriptwriter Abhijat Joshi about his anomalous journey. Engaging and illuminating, the book provides a glimpse into the mind, method and madness of one of contemporary Hindi cinema's best filmmakers.

Commenting on the release, Joshi said, "Once when I had helped Vinod with a quote for some occasion, he had gifted me a shirt and said, 'Coat (quote) ke badle shirt!' Today when I'm asked for a quote about him, I recall this moment. If the phrase Seize the Day didn't exist, Vinod would have invented it." In 1992, Joshi wrote a critically acclaimed play, A Shaft of Sunlight, that Chopra happened to see in Birmingham. Their collaboration resulted in films like Mission Kashmir, Eklavya, and most recently, Shikara. The team also included director Rajkumar Hirani in helming major blockbusters in recent years like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju.

Chopra said, "I had a great time talking with Abhijat Joshi about cinema and life. Maybe someday someone might read this book after I'm dead and gone and say - a man from a small mohalla in Kashmir had big dreams and fulfilled them without selling his soul, so why can't I?" Starting in 1978 with his Oscar-nominated short film, Chopra won many awards for his work as a director, screenwriter and producer. His projects include Bollywood hits like Parinda, Khamosh, 1942: A Love Story, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and 3 Idiots.

VVC Films has made some of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. Not only is one of the biggest filmmakers but he has also nurtured some of the brightest talents in the Hindi film industry, including directors Rajkumar Hirani, Pradeep Sarkar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

REUTERS NEXT-AirAsia Group "joined at hip" with Airbus despite cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA Director

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William J Burns as his nominee for Director of the CIA.A career diplomat, who served in the US Foreign Service for 33 years and also served in a number of national security positions across f...

Biden nominates veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA Director

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William J Burns as his nominee for Director of the CIA.A career diplomat, who served in the US Foreign Service for 33 years and also served in a number of national security positions across f...

Farmers threaten to 'gherao' UP Raj Bhavan on to

A section of farmers protesting against the three central farm laws on Monday threatened to gherao Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on January 23.Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Dharmendra Malik in a statement said the agitating farmers would als...

Bird flu: Bengal govt asks districts to be vigilant

As the number of states affectedby bird flu is growing, the West Bengal government on Mondaydirected the districts to step up vigil to check the spread ofthe disease from sick or dead birds to humans and otherdomesticated animals.The state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021