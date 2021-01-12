Left Menu
Possibilities of Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, David Flincher’s opinion on its making

12-01-2021
Mindhunter Season 3 is always on the list of top demanding Netflix series. Netflix enthusiasts across the world are ardently looking forward to the renewal of third season. They have been waiting for it since August 2019 when second season dropped its finale.

Earlier we got the information that the production for Mindhunter Season 3 was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses.

Netflix made an announcement in January last year that the series was on hold as director David Fincher was busy with other multiple projects. "He could bring [Fincher] Mindhunter back to luck, but in the meantime, he thought it was not fair to prevent the actors from getting a second job while looking for a new job. It was his," a source said to Entertainment Weekly.

The previously disclosed information claimed that Mindhunter's director, David Fincher halted development on Season 3 to concentrate on film Mank and the animated series Love, Death and Robots.

However, David Fincher recently had a conversation with Vulture. He revealed that Mindhunter might not come back with Season 3. One of the reasons he revealed is budget.

"Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs," he said.

In a new interview with Variety, David Fincher said that the door are opened to revisit Mindhunter in future. "At some point I'd love to revisit it. The hope was to get all the way up to the late 90's, early 2000's, hopefully get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader's house," he said.

The original cast of Holden, Ford, and Carr will return for Mindhunter Season 3. Serial killers Edmund Kemper and Dennis Radar might also return for the third installment. However, this is quite an early time to discuss on this series' plot.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

