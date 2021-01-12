Left Menu
What can happen if The Vampire Diaries is renewed for Season 9

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:23 IST
The original cast from The Vampire Diaries' previous seasons will return in Season 9. Image Credit: Facebook / The Vampire Diaries

Future of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is not assured. Many series lovers are still wondering that ninth season will be out sometime in future. However, there has been no development on it since the eighth season dropped its finale in March 2017.

A rumor earlier broke out that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 would be released in March 2021. Unfortunately, the renewal for ninth season has never taken place since eighth season dropped its finale.

Many earlier claimed that Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec would direct The Vampire Diaries Season 9. Many viewers may not know that Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore saying he would no longer prefer to play the role of a vampire again.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is ever renewed in future, it is expected to be comprised of 22 episodes. This number is expected as the majority of previous seasons consisted of 22 episodes. Only Season 4 and 8 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes respectively.

The original cast from The Vampire Diaries' previous seasons will return in Season 9. This includes Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo.

Many fans continue to believe that Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder will be back in The Vampire Diaries Season 9. However, they have already refused to reprise their roles even if the series returns for another season. Their former romantic link is believed to be the main cause for both the actors for saying No to their roles in the next season.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 hardly have any chance in future. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

