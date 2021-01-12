Ben Affleck to helm Disney's 'Keeper of the Lost Cities'

Left Menu
12-01-2021
Hollywood star Ben Affleck is set to direct the upcoming adaptation of bestselling book series ''Keeper of the Lost Cities'' for Disney.

The actor-filmmaker will also produce the live-action project through his banner Pearl Street, reported Deadline.

He is currently working on the script with scribe Kate Gritmon.

Written by Shannon Messenger, ''Keeper of the Lost Cities'' follows a telepathic girl who must figure out why she is the key to her brand-new world before the wrong person finds the answer first. ''When 12-year-old Sophie finally discovers where her secret telepathic ability comes from, she learns she's actually not human but is from another world that exists side-by-side with ours,'' the official plotline read.

Madison Ainley will serve as an executive producer.

This is not the first time that Affleck is tackling a book adaptation. His previous directorial -- ''The Town'', ''Argo'' and ''Live By Night'' -- were all based on novels.

On the acting front, the actor will next star in ''Deep Water'', opposite Ana de Armas, and Ridley Scott's ''The Last Duel'', co-starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver. He will also reprise his role of Batman in DC movie ''The Flash''.

