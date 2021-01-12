Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:05 IST
Danny Boyle to direct limited series on British rock band Sex Pistols
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British filmmaker Danny Boyle has set up limited series about legendary English band Sex Pistols at FX.

According to Deadline, the show is based on the memoir of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones who helped usher in a punk revolution in Britain in the 1970s.

Titled ''Pistol'', Boyle will executive produce and direct the six-episode series, which has been created by ''Moulin Rouge!'' writer Craig Pearce.

Actor Toby Wallace will star as Jones, while ''Game of Thrones'' Maisie Williams will essay the role of Pamela Rooke aka. punk icon Jordan.

The cast also includes Anson Boon as singer John Lydon; Louis Patridge as bassist Sid Vicious; Jacob Slater as Paul Cook; Fabien Frankel as bass guitarist Glen Matlock; and Dylan Llewellyn as Wally Nightingale. Jones, Boyle, and Pearce serve as executive producers alongside Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Tracey Seaward, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman.

''Pistol'' will be produced by FX Productions.

