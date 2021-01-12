IFFI unveils line-up of 12 films for 'Festival Kaleidoscope' section

The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Tuesday announced the slate of 12 foreign films that will be screened under the Kaleidoscope section of the upcoming movie gala.

Three films from France have made it to the section, including ''Night of the Kings'' by Philippe Lacote, filmmaker Emmanuel Mouret's romantic-comedy ''Love Affair(s)'' and the drama-comedy ''The Big Hit'', helmed by Emmanuel Courcol.

Every year, the Kaleidoscope section showcases handpicked films, representing the best of the world cinema.

Filmmaker Alex Piperno's ''Window Boy Would also Like to Have a Submarine'' from Uruguay; Columbia's ''Forgotten We'll Be'' by director Fernando Trueba; filmmaker Mohanad Hayal's Iraqi drama ''Haifa Street''; ''We Still Have the Deep Black Night'' by Gustavo Galvao (Brazil, Germany); and director Mantas Kvedaravicius' ''Parthenon'' (Lithuania) will also be screened in this segment.

Other features include ''Apples'' by Christos Nikou, which is Greece's entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards; Stephanie Chuat and Veronique Reymond's ''My Little Sister'' (Switzerland); Dani Rosenberg's Israeli title ''The Death of Cinema and My Father Too''; and ''Valley Of The Gods'' by Lech Majewski from Poland.

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

