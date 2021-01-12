Left Menu
Imtiaz Ali to produce satirical movie with Gajraj Rao as main lead

A source close to the project told PTI that the movie, titled Thai Massage, will be directed by Malaal filmmaker Mangesh Hadawale.Gajraj Rao is playing the main protagonist and Divyendu is also on board.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:37 IST
Imtiaz Ali to produce satirical movie with Gajraj Rao as main lead
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is set to produce a satirical feature, starring seasoned actor Gajraj Rao in the lead.

A source close to the project told PTI that the movie, titled ''Thai Massage'', will be directed by ''Malaal'' filmmaker Mangesh Hadawale.

''Gajraj Rao is playing the main protagonist and Divyendu is also on board. There will be a bunch of other actors,'' the source added.

Rao has been lauded for his impeccable comic timing in films such as ''Badhaai Ho'', ''Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'' and ''Lootcase''.

The film will go on floors in April. Ali is known for directing films such as ''Jab We Met'', ''Love Aaj Kal'', ''Rockstar'' and ''Highway''.

As a producer, he has backed web series ''She'' and movie ''Laila Majnu''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

