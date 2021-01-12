Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone tearfully accepts Gotham Awards tribute in his honour

Left Menu
American actor Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone Ledward Boseman recently spoke and delivered a moving tribute to the actor on Monday night (local time) at the 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:13 IST
Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone Ledward Boseman recently spoke and delivered a moving tribute to the actor on Monday night (local time) at the 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards. She said stated the 'Black Panther' star "made a practice of telling the truth."

According to People Magazine, Simone said during an emotional speech honouring the actor, who received the Gotham Awards Tribute prize, "He is the most honest person I'd ever met." "He actively searched for it, in himself, those around him and the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid. But if one does not live in truth, then it's impossible to live life."

"So it became how he lived his life, day in and day out," she said. "Imperfect but determined. He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one. He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the one, the none and the all. 'A vessel to be poured into and out of,' he'd said."

She continued, "He harnessed the power of letting go, and letting God's love shine through. He realized that when one is able to recognize that when their strength does not come from themself, they rarely mess up. That's what he was doing when he was acting. Modelling for us a path to true fulfilment." "May we not let his conviction be in vain. May our spirits be fertile soil for God's wisdom to fall upon. So thank you. Praise God," Ledward Boseman added.

She said it was an "honour to receive this award on behalf of my husband," adding it was an "acknowledgement of not only his profound work but of his impact on this industry and this world." Ledward Boseman cried as she added, "Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us. Thank you."

As reported by People Magazine, Boseman posthumously appears in the Netflix film Ma Rainey's 'Black Bottom', his final film, opposite Viola Davis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

