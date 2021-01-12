Britain's Tesco to deny store entry to customers not wearing face covering

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Tuesday followed smaller rivals Sainsbury's and Morrisons, saying it will not let anyone into its stores who is not wearing a face covering, unless they are medically exempt.

To help stem the spread of COVID-19, Tesco said it is also asking customers to shop alone, unless they are a carer or with children.

"To support our colleagues, we will have additional security in stores to help manage this," it added.

