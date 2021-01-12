Britain's Tesco to deny store entry to customers not wearing face covering

Britain's Tesco to deny store entry to customers not wearing face coveringReuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:43 IST
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Tuesday followed smaller rivals Sainsbury's and Morrisons, saying it will not let anyone into its stores who is not wearing a face covering, unless they are medically exempt.
To help stem the spread of COVID-19, Tesco said it is also asking customers to shop alone, unless they are a carer or with children.
"To support our colleagues, we will have additional security in stores to help manage this," it added.
Also Read: With just days to go, Britain urges business to prepare for end of Brexit transition
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain