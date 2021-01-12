Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Govt bars entry to popular hangouts during Pongal holidays

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:14 IST
TN Govt bars entry to popular hangouts during Pongal holidays

As part of checking thespread of COVID-19, public entry is barred to beaches, thetourist hub of Mamallapuram and the zoologcial parks hereduring Pongal festival holidays from January 15 to 17,the government said on Tuesday.

Beaches including the Marina here, noted tourist spotslike the monument sites in the coastal town of Mamallapuramnear here, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur andGuindy Children's Park Zoo shall be out of bounds for thepeople, an official release here said.

The move is aimed at avoiding the spread of coronavirusby preventing gathering of people in large numbers insuch locations during the holidays, it said.

While the government had already declared that visit tobeaches is not allowed on the day of 'Kaanum' Pongal onJanuary 16, authorities have now extended the curb for January15 and 17 as well.

All such places usually see a huge turnout of peopleduring the annual Pongal holidays.

Pongal is celebrated on January 14 and the subsequenttwo days are 'Maattu' Pongal, a day dedicated for thanksgivingto cattle and 'Kaanum' Pongal earmarked for sightseeing andrevelry. All the three days are public holidays and January 17falls on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Swedish COVID-19 cases cross 500,000 mark as hospitals near limit

Sweden has registered 17,395 new coronavirus cases since Friday, taking the total above 500,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, as hospitals struggled to cope with a rampant second wave of the virus, Health Agency statistics showed o...

Justin Trudeau shuffles top Cabinet players ahead of possible election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named a new foreign minister on Tuesday and shuffled other top players in his Cabinet ahead of an election that insiders in his Liberal Party say is likely this year. Trudeaus hand was forced when Inno...

Mumbai reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

On the second day in a row,Mumbai on Tuesday reported less than 500 coronavirus positivecases, while seven people died, the city civic body said.With the addition of 473 fresh cases, Mumbaiscumulative COVID-19 count reached 2,99,796 while t...

HP govt announces public holiday for panchayat polls on Jan 17, 19 and 21

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared that January 17, 19 and 21 will be public holidays on account of elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions PRI where the polls are scheduled to be held on the respective dates, an official spokesp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021