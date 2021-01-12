TN Govt bars entry to popular hangouts during Pongal holidays

As part of checking thespread of COVID-19, public entry is barred to beaches, thetourist hub of Mamallapuram and the zoologcial parks hereduring Pongal festival holidays from January 15 to 17,the government said on Tuesday.

Beaches including the Marina here, noted tourist spotslike the monument sites in the coastal town of Mamallapuramnear here, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur andGuindy Children's Park Zoo shall be out of bounds for thepeople, an official release here said.

The move is aimed at avoiding the spread of coronavirusby preventing gathering of people in large numbers insuch locations during the holidays, it said.

While the government had already declared that visit tobeaches is not allowed on the day of 'Kaanum' Pongal onJanuary 16, authorities have now extended the curb for January15 and 17 as well.

All such places usually see a huge turnout of peopleduring the annual Pongal holidays.

Pongal is celebrated on January 14 and the subsequenttwo days are 'Maattu' Pongal, a day dedicated for thanksgivingto cattle and 'Kaanum' Pongal earmarked for sightseeing andrevelry. All the three days are public holidays and January 17falls on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)