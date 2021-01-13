4 films on Swami Vivekananda screened at KIFF

Four films on Swami Vivekanandahave been screened at the 26th Kolkata International FilmFestival, organisers said.

The films are Madhu Bose's 1964 classic 'BireswarVivekananda', Biswarup Biswas directed 2017 flick 'BilerDiary' and two documentaries 'You are the creator of your owndestiny' (1978) and 'Swami Vivekananda' (1998), they said.

A statue of Swami Vivekananda, which was used duringthe Republic Day parade in 2012, was brought from New Delhiand kept at one of the festival venues.

Aroop Biswas, state minister and one of KIFForganisers, said the films were screened on Tuesday to paytribute to the monk on his birth anniversary.

