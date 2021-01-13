Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anushka and Virat appeal to paparazzi to not click their daughter’s picture

Mumbai, Jan 13 PTI Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli on Wednesday urged paparazzi to not click photos of their newborn daughter.Kohli had announced the arrival of their first child on January 11, saying that both the baby and Sharma were healthy.The couple has now written a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughters privacy.Expressing their gratitude, Sharma and Kohli said they are thankful for all the love being showered on them.As parents, we have a simple request to make to you.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 12:51 IST
Anushka and Virat appeal to paparazzi to not click their daughter’s picture

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli on Wednesday urged paparazzi to not click photos of their newborn daughter.

Kohli had announced the arrival of their first child on January 11, saying that both the baby and Sharma were healthy.

The couple has now written a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughter’s privacy.

Expressing their gratitude, Sharma and Kohli said they are thankful for all the love being showered on them.

''As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support,'' the couple said in the statement.

They further assured paparazzi they will share the ''content'' at the right time.

''While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,'' they said.

Sharma and Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

Sharma announced her pregnancy in August last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEXT-PE firm Privavera chairman says remain optimistic about China's Ant Group

Private equity firm Primavera Group, which counts Chinas Ant Group as one of its portfolio companies, remains optimistic about the financial technology giant, its chairman Fred Hu said on Wednesday, despite the ongoing regulatory crackdown....

NBA-Harden vents frustration with struggling Rockets

James Hardens relationship with the Houston Rockets appears beyond repair after a second consecutive lopsided defeat left him venting his frustration with the team. The Rockets 3-6 are second from bottom of the Western Conference following ...

IRFC IPO to raise Rs 4,600 cr; issue opens on Jan 18

The initial public offering IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC worth about Rs 4,600 crore will hit the market on January 18, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesd...

Fury at the shaken Capitol over the attack, security, virus

This time the fury enveloping the U.S. Capitol comes not from an insurgent mob but from within.The anger on display is searing Democrat against Republican Republican against Republican legislators of both parties against the catastrophic s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021