Cinema theatres reopen in Kerala with Tamil film "Master"

Cinema theatresreopenedin Kerala after remaining shut for over 10 months dueto COVID-19, with the screening of Tamil movie ''Master''starring Vijay.

The film has been released in over 500 screens across thestate, Film Exhibitors United Organisations of Kerala (FEUOK)said.

In most of thetheatres, tickets were sold out within afew hours,theatre owners said.

Many youngsters had queued up to enter the theaters forthe first show of the film at 9 am.

In Kochi, vijay fans performed milk 'abhishekam' on ahuge cut-out of theactor, who is popular in the state.

Kerala has as many as 670 screens.

Some theatres have not opened on Wednesday due to repairand disinfection works going on, FEUOK General Secretary M CBobby told PTI.

Projectors, generators and air conditioners were notfunctioning in some of the theatres and maintenance works hadto be taken up, he said.

Only 50 per cent of seats will be occupied in thetheatres and only alternate seating arrangements would beallowed to ensure social distancing.

To ensure that there is no overcrowding, in Multiplexesthe screening would be at different times.

Though the cafeteria at the theatres would be allowed tofunction,the eatables cannot be taken inside duringscreening.

Aries Plus, New Theatre, Nila are among the theatres inwhich screening was held on the opening day today in thecapital city,while some repair works are goingon at a fewtheatres here.

Malayalam film'' Vellam'' of Jayasurya will hit thescreens next week, while Mohanlal's much-awaited historicalwar film ''Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'' ( Marakkar: Lion ofthe Arabian Sea), is slated for release on March 26.

Directed by Priyadarshan and set in the 16th century, thefilm depicts the battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IVthenaval admiral of the Samoothiri.

Kunjali Marakkars organised the first ever naval defenseof the Indian coast by defending Portuguese invasion at theMalabar Coast for almost a century.

Theatre owners said the cinemas would strictly complywith the COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

Though there were fears that there would be a lukewarmresponse during the initial days, however, the response hasbeen overwhelming with 70 per centof tickets being bookedtill Sunday,Girish Chandran, Managing Director, SreePadmanabha theatre here said.

The Kerala government has decided to waive entertainmenttax for cinemas from January to March 2021 along with 50 percent reduction in the fixed charges on electricity during thelockdown period since March last year.

The decision was taken after Kerala Film Chamber ofCommerce officials met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here.

