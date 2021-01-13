Lt Governor, CM,leaders extend Pongal greetings to the people

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and leaders ofpolitical parties on Wedneday extended Pongal greetings to thepeople of the Union Territory.

In her message,Bedi said she wished that the new beginningof 'Thai' month ushered in 'safety and prosperity in the livesof all and early return of the world to normalcy'.

She said Pongal festival, distinct from others, is anoccasion to express one's gratitude to the Sun God, to Natureand also cattle wealth and reflected the culture and traditionobserved by the Tamil diaspora worldwide.

'Bhogi highlighted the message to embrace the new anddiscard the old. Ritual cooking of Pongal along with countrysports, including the famous `jallikattu` added to thefeatures of the festival, she said Narayanasamy in his message said that with the COVID-19pandemic being brought under control due to his government'sunstinted efforts, resulting in revival of the economy, ''wehave the right environment to celebrate Pongal.'' The CM said the government had been distinguishing itselfby several unique measures to ameliorate the lot of farmers.

PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy,Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan, Revenue Minister M O H FShah Jahan, AIADMK leader A Anbalagan and leaders of differentpolitical parties were among those who greeted the people onthe occasion.

