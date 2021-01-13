Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Governor, CM,leaders extend Pongal greetings to the people

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:44 IST
Lt Governor, CM,leaders extend Pongal greetings to the people

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and leaders ofpolitical parties on Wedneday extended Pongal greetings to thepeople of the Union Territory.

In her message,Bedi said she wished that the new beginningof 'Thai' month ushered in 'safety and prosperity in the livesof all and early return of the world to normalcy'.

She said Pongal festival, distinct from others, is anoccasion to express one's gratitude to the Sun God, to Natureand also cattle wealth and reflected the culture and traditionobserved by the Tamil diaspora worldwide.

'Bhogi highlighted the message to embrace the new anddiscard the old. Ritual cooking of Pongal along with countrysports, including the famous `jallikattu` added to thefeatures of the festival, she said Narayanasamy in his message said that with the COVID-19pandemic being brought under control due to his government'sunstinted efforts, resulting in revival of the economy, ''wehave the right environment to celebrate Pongal.'' The CM said the government had been distinguishing itselfby several unique measures to ameliorate the lot of farmers.

PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy,Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan, Revenue Minister M O H FShah Jahan, AIADMK leader A Anbalagan and leaders of differentpolitical parties were among those who greeted the people onthe occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU court opinion leaves Facebook more exposed over privacy

Any EU country can take legal action against companies like Facebook over cross-border violations of data privacy rules, not just the main regulator in charge of the company, a top court adviser said Wednesday.The preliminary opinion is par...

Cricket-Mathews returns to Sri Lanka squad for England tests

Experienced Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews, who missed their recent trip to South Africa due to a hamstring injury, has returned to the test side for the two-match home series against England starting on Thursday.The 33-year-old former ca...

Thousands receive holy water to take part in virtual Gangasagar Mela rituals

At least 54,000 peopleacross the country have so far received holy water from theconfluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, as the WestBengal government arranged for e-snan facility to avoidcrowding at the Gangasagar Mela in the wake of...

Vijay Mallya denied permission to appeal in UK bankruptcy case

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya was on Wednesday denied permission to appeal against a UK High Court order refusing to dismiss bankruptcy proceedings brought by a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India SBI, in their pursuit of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021