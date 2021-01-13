Left Menu
Why Teen Titans Season 6 has chances of renewal, what we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:49 IST
Why Teen Titans Season 6 has chances of renewal, what we know so far
It was declared that Teen Titans Season 5 would be the finale of the series. Image Credit: Facebook / Teen Titans

Teen Titans enthusiasts continue to believe Season 6 will get a formation. The avid viewers of Teen Titans once created a petition to force the creator for renewing the series for Season 6. The petition gathers huge attention and momentum over two years but the series developer didn't make any positive move in renewing Teen Titans Season 6.

Why was Teen Titans Season 6 cancelled?

But earlier Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network officially declared that Teen Titans will renew with Season 6. But unfortunately, the decision has dropped due to the low gross income of the last two seasons.

It was declared that Teen Titans Season 5 would be the finale of the series. In January 2006, the last episode was aired on TV. And later a Television movie Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, premiered on September 15, 2006, which serves as the end of the series.

However, a spin-off movie Teen Titans Go! Theatrically was released on July 27, 2018 under the title Teen Titans Go! To The Movies. Despite the spin-off movie, the demand for Teen Titans Season 6 is quite high.

Is Teen Titans possible to be renewed in Season 6?

In 2018, before the release of Teen Titans Go! Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network talked to resuscitate the 2003 series. Moreover, Tara Strong, who played the role of a stoic girl from the parallel world officially, announced the conversation that the creators had. She took to her Twitter handle to reveal the news.

"WOW. Just so y'all know...at a movie session today, they told us that if the #TTGO movie kicks all butts they would do our show at the same time as #Season6 ...FOR REALS! So go see it! Even if you hate us!!"

Currently, there is no official confirmation for the making of Teen Titans Season 6. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates.

