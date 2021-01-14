Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shoot for 'Four More Shots Please' S3 to begin soon: says Kirti Kulhari

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 11:16 IST
Shoot for 'Four More Shots Please' S3 to begin soon: says Kirti Kulhari

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Bollywood actor Kirti Kulhari on Thursday said shoot for her series ''Four More Shots Please!'' is set to commence in coming days.

The Amazon Prime Video series, which also features Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, follows a quartet of friends who deal with their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in a male-dominated society.

Taking to Instagram, Kulhari shared her excitement to team up with her co-actors again for the new season.

''And we are back #fourmoreshotsplease #season3 shoot begins super soon. Lovely to be back with the crazy 3,'' Kulhari wrote alongside a series of candid photos with Gupta, Gagroo and Bani.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the show was recently nominated in the best comedy series category at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

On the film fromt, Kulhari is currently awaiting the release of the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster ''The Girl on the Train'', starring Parineeti Chopra.

The movie, which premiere on streamer Netflix on February 26, will feature Kulhari as a British cop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MP signs MoUs with Kerala to replicate 'responsible tourism'

Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have signed a memorandum of understanding MoU for implementation of the Kerala Responsible Tourism RT initiative. As per an official release, the Responsible Tourism initiative involves local communities and makes ...

Infosys shares decline 5 pc after earnings

Shares of Infosys on Thursday early trade dropped 5 per cent even after the company posted a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2020 quarter, and increased its revenue growth guidance for FY21. The stock plunged ...

EXPLAINER-What's behind varying efficacy data for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine?

New efficacy data from Brazil on Sinovacs COVID-19 vaccine, for which there are now four widely different success rates, raised more questions than answers, as many developing countries pin their hopes on the CoronaVac to end the pandemic. ...

An Exceptional Year Of Organizational Evolution For T&T Group: An Update from its HR and Administration Head

NOIDA, India, Jan. 14, 2021 PRNewswire -- Regardless of the critical period of retrenchment our organization - like many others - was going through, we ensured that we shed none of our valuable staff and that each of our diligent employees ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021