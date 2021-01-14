Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix sets premiere date for 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before 3'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-01-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 13:20 IST
Netflix sets premiere date for 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before 3'

The third and final chapter of Netflix's 2018 teen rom-com hit ''To All The Boys I've Loved Before'' is slated to be released on February 12, the streamer has announced.

Franchise stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will be back for a last time as the fan favourites Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky in ''To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean''.

The streaming service shared the date announcement and the film's trailer on Wednesday on its official social media platforms.

''... the wait is over. @toalltheboysnetflix February 12!'' the caption in the post read.

''As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation,'' reads the film's official logline.

The threequel is releasing exactly one year after the second installment ''To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'' made it to Netflix.

The upcoming movie also stars Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro, Holland Taylor, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett.

Based on Jenny Han's critically acclaimed book of the same name, the film series has been directed by Michael Fimognari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NTSB to hold Feb. 9 hearing to determine probable cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crashThe National Transportation Safety Board NTSB said on Wednesday it would hold a hearing on Feb. 9 to det...

Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell by Rs 10.6 to Rs 1,145.5 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for deliver...

PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the rollout of Indias COVID-19 vaccination programme on January 16, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.He is likely to interact via video link with some healthcare workers from across the cou...

Tash Farrant returns to England squad, Anya Shrubsole ruled out of New Zealand tour

England player Tash Farrant has returned to the womens team while Anya Shrubsole will miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to knee injury as the 16-player English squad was announced on Thursday. New Zealand womens cricket team White F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021