French PM says COVID-19 vaccines more widely accepted by people

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:32 IST
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday he was happy to see the COVID-19 vaccination programme was starting to be more widely accepted by French citizens, who are among the most sceptical in the world towards vaccinations.

"I happily notice that the acceptance of the vaccination programme is increasing and that is great news for our country", Castex said while visiting a vaccination facility in the east of France.

Castex is due to unveil new measures to rein in the pandemic in France later on Thursday, with a nationwide curfew from 6 p.m. being the most likely option, according to French media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

