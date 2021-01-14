Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFFI to pay homage to Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:55 IST
IFFI to pay homage to Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman

Actors Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor and Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman are among 28 names from the world of cinema to be honoured during the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The festival on Thursday announced that the upcoming movie gala will showcase films of 19 artistes from India and nine international names who passed away in the year gone by.

IFFI will pay homage to Kapoor, Khan, Rajput, Soumitra Chatterjee and Boseman by screening their movies ''Bobby'', ''Paan Singh Tomar'', ''Kedarnath'', ''Charulata'' and ''42'', respectively.

Other Indian artistes who would be given tributes are filmmakers Basu Chatterjee, Nishikant Kamat, Manmohan Mahapatra, Urdu poet Rahat Indori, choreographer Saroj Khan, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, actors Jagdeep, Kumkum, Nimmi, Bijay Mohanty, Shreeram Lagoo, Ajit Das, music composer Wajid Khan, lyricist Yogesh Gaur and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya. From global cinema, films of actors Kirk Douglas, Olivia De Havilland, Max Von Sydow, directors Alan Parker, Ivan Passer, Goran Paskaljevic, cinematographer Allen Daviau and composer Ennio Morricone will be screened.

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

''Saand Ki Aankh'', directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, will be the opening movie for the Panorama section at the festival.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WhatsApp growth slumps as rivals Signal, Telegram rise

Encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram are seeing huge upticks in downloads from Appleand Googles app stores. Facebook-owned WhatsApp, by contrast, is seeing its growth decline following a fiasco that forced the company to clarify a p...

Drugs probe: NCB searches home of Maha minister's son-in-law

The Narcotics Control Bureau onThursday conducted searches at the city-based residence ofMaharashtra NCP minister Nawab Maliks son-in-law Sameer Khan,who has been arrested in a drugs case, an NCB official said.Besides, a Mumbai court remand...

French watchdog condemns police for unlawful use of drones to patrol lockdown

French data privacy watchdog CNIL condemned the Interior Ministry for the unlawful use of drones to oversee demonstrations and make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.In a decision made public on Thursday, the authority stres...

Information Regulator and Facebook SA discuss WhatsApp privacy policy

South Africas Information Regulator has announced that it met Facebook South Africa on Wednesday to discuss its revised WhatsApp privacy policy.WhatsApps revised private policy sparked a global outcry after the popular Facebook-owned messag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021