Left Menu
Development News Edition

Music festival to bring back baithak-style classical singing

The third edition of Swaradhyay will aim to bring back the culture of baithak-style Hindustani classical music and pay tributes to eminent musicians late Pt. Nikhil Bannerji and late Shri Prashant Thakur.The event, to be held here at The Pink Lotus Academia on January 17, will witness performances by noted vocalist Ujwal Nagar and Sitarist Adnan Khan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:42 IST
Music festival to bring back baithak-style classical singing

The third edition of 'Swaradhyay' will aim to bring back the culture of 'baithak'-style Hindustani classical music and pay tributes to eminent musicians late Pt. Nikhil Bannerji and late Shri Prashant Thakur.

The event, to be held here at The Pink Lotus Academia on January 17, will witness performances by noted vocalist Ujwal Nagar and Sitarist Adnan Khan. It is organised by Rasa Siddhi, a collective of Sitar artists led by Shri Soumitra Thakur, which aims to reintroduce the historic culture of Baithak singing back to the larger public's eye.

''I am really excited to perform at Rasa Siddhi event especially in these tough times when everybody is restricted in their homes. This is a great initiative by Rasa Siddhi where Baithak style is being promoted because this was the original style in which music was presented during old times,'' said Delhi-based vocalist Nagar.

According to the organisers, all Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of masks and social distancing will be followed during the event.

''Music is celebrated and revered for not only being entertaining but highly meditative and this was the sole purpose of forming Rasa Siddhi to connect people and art irrespective of societal divides and backgrounds as well as to promote young upcoming musicians'' said Thakur, Founder Rasa Siddhi.

''With the third edition of Swaradhyay, the organization is set to celebrate the musical mastery of gifted performers Shri Ujwal Nagar on the Vocals and Adnan Khan on the Sitar Recital,'' he added.

The other notable artistes performing in the event include tabla player Saptak Sharma and Yashwant Vaishnav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi civic bodies lift ban on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat

New Delhi, Jan 14 PTI All three municipal corporations in Delhi on Thursday lifted the ban imposed on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat after samples taken from markets tested negative for bird flu, officials said.East Delh...

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 64804.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 48815.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49011.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 140...

Russia's prison authority to seek Kremlin critic Navalny's arrest before court hearing - RIA

Russias prison authority said on Thursday it would seek to arrest Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny before a court hearing he is due to attend once he returns to Russia, the RIA news agency reported.Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vlad...

Newly appointed CEO of Thebe Tourism Group Jerry Mabena congratulated

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has congratulated the newly appointed CEO of Thebe Tourism Group TTG, Jerry Mabena and wished him success in their new venture.Mabena and his team successfully concluded a deal in which they acquire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021