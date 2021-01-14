Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UK's David Attenborough receives COVID-19 vaccine

British naturalist David Attenborough, 94, has received a vaccination against COVID-19, his spokesman said on Tuesday, the latest well-known British figure to have received a shot as a mass inoculation programme is rolled out. Attenborough, the world's most influential wildlife broadcaster, joins Britain's other most famous nonagenarians, Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, in having the vaccine. The royal pair were vaccinated on Saturday. Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine: Vatican

Both Pope Francis and ex Pope Benedict have received the first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, the Vatican said on Thursday. The 84-year-old pope and the 93-year-old former pope, got their jabs as part of a Vatican vaccination program that began on Wednesday.

