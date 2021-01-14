Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir 'Unfinished' to release in February

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:06 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir 'Unfinished' to release in February

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas' long-awaited book debut, ''Unfinished'', will hit the bookshelves on February 9, publisher Penguin Random House India announced on Thursday.

The memoir aims to take readers through Chopra Jonas' childhood in India; her teenage years in the US, living with extended family in the Midwest, Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism; to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that launched her acting career.

''I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias, and, just as much, of East and West,'' the 38-year-old actor said in a statement.

According to the publishing house, the book will be an ''honest account of the challenges'' Chopra Jonas faced navigating her career, both in India and Hollywood.

She won the Miss World pageant in 2000 and three years later made her Bollywood debut with ''The Hero: Love Story of a Spy''.

The actor went on to star in movies like ''Aitraaz'', ''Fashion'', ''Barfi!'', ''Mary Kom'', for which he earned a best actress National Award, and ''Bajirao Mastani'', among others.

After spending over a decade in Hindi film industry, she headed to the West with ABC series ''Quantico'', which aired in 2015.

Two years later, Chopra Jonas made her Hollywood feature film debut in Dwayne Johnson's ''Baywatch'', which she followed up with movies ''A Kid Like Jake'' and ''Isn't It Romantic?''.

The actor recently wrapped shooting of rom-com ''Text For You'' in London.

She is set to star in Netflix film ''The White Tiger'', on which she also serves as an executive producer alongside Emmy-winning director Ava DuVernay.

The actor is also set to star in ''The Matrix 4'', Amazon thriller series ''Citadel'', produced by Russo Brothers, and ''Sangeet'', an unscripted series co-produced with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Chopra Jonas will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kathleen Heddle, Canadian Olympic rowing champ, dies at 55

Kathleen Heddle, a three-time Olympic rowing champion for Canada, has died. She was 55.She died Monday at home in Vancouver, Rowing Canada said Wednesday in a statement on behalf of her family. Heddle had breast and lymph-node cancer follow...

Colombia's health minister calls for confidence in vaccine as ICU numbers rise

Colombians should have confidence in coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Thursday, as intensive care unit occupation levels in the countrys three biggest cities exceed 90. Colombia hopes to vaccinate some 34 million ...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden's stimulus speech

The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Bidens pandemic aid proposal to jump-start a struggling economy after data highlighted weakening labor market conditions.The Labor Departments weekly...

47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

47 lakh people have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission, informed Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday. Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Srivastava said Phase nine of this mission is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021