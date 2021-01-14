Lady Gaga to sing National Anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration

Left Menu
American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga is all set to sing the national anthem at the Joe Biden presidential inauguration on Wednesday, January 20.

Lady Gaga (Image Source: Instagram).

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga is all set to sing the national anthem at the Joe Biden presidential inauguration on Wednesday, January 20. The Biden-Harris inaugural committee confirmed to Variety that Gaga is on board to perform 'The Star-Spangled Banner'0 for the inaugural ceremony, which will begin around 11:30 a.m. ET on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, Gaga wrote, "I am deeply honoured to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!" In the star-studded gig, Jennifer Lopez will also perform along with Andrea Hall, a career firefighter, who will lead in the Pledge of Allegiance; Amanda Gorman, the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate will recite a poem; an invocation will be delivered by Father Leo O'Donovan, and a benediction by Reverend Dr Silvester Beaman, both longtime friends of the Biden family, according to a report by Variety.

Music lovers can see the celebrities hit the stage when megastar Tom Hanks hosts Celebrating America, a broadcast hour and a half program that will air live across all significant organizations at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The audience can likewise check out the Presidential Inauguration Committee's web-based media stations just as certain streaming and link stages. Celebrating America will likewise include a speech from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will take oath in the morning of the twentieth of January in Washington D.C. (ANI)

