Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Instagram influencers are a vaccine priority in wary Indonesia; Yellow grub becomes EU's first insect food and more

Wednesday's decision by the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) paves the way for the yellow grubs to be used whole and dried in curries and other recipes and as a flour to make biscuits, pasta and bread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 02:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Instagram influencers are a vaccine priority in wary Indonesia; Yellow grub becomes EU's first insect food and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Instagram influencers are a vaccine priority in wary Indonesia

Among the first in the queue for coronavirus vaccines in Indonesia has been one conspicuous group - social media influencers. Alongside President Joko Widodo as the world's fourth most populous country kicked off its vaccination drive on Wednesday was Indonesian television personality, Raffi Ahmad, who boasts almost 50 million followers on Instagram.

Overcoming the 'yuck factor': Yellow grub becomes EU's first insect food

Mealworms may soon find their into Europe's pasta bowls and dinner dishes, after becoming the first insect approved in the region as a human food. Wednesday's decision by the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) paves the way for the yellow grubs to be used whole and dried in curries and other recipes and as a flour to make biscuits, pasta and bread.

'I'm alive,' says Frenchwoman fighting official ruling that she died

Sitting in her kitchen in France, Jeanne Pouchain remembers the day she discovered that she was dead. It was when she read an official letter from the court of appeal in the nearby city of Lyon stating that she had died and asking her relatives to pay money she was alleged to have owed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. big-city mayors ask Biden for direct shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

A group of big-city mayors has asked the incoming Biden administration to bypass state governments and send vaccine shipments directly to them, as U.S. coronavirus infections on Thursday topped the 23 million mark.In a letter to President-e...

INSTANT VIEW 2-Biden pandemic stimulus plan to pump $1.9 trln into economy

President-elect Joe Biden will unveil a stimulus proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy during the coronavirus pandemic and help minority communities with around 1.9 trillion in aid. The stimulus package has a price tag of ...

U.S. appeals court rules two murderers with COVID-19 can be executed in Trump's final week

A U.S. appeals court ordered that the last two scheduled federal executions of President Donald Trumps administration could proceed on Thursday and Friday, overturning a lower courts suspension until March to allow the condemned men to reco...

Gambia records first two cases of UK COVID-19 variant

Gambia has recorded its first two cases of the highly infectious coronavirus variant first found in Britain, its health authorities said on Thursday, in what appears to be the first confirmation of its presence in Africa.The cases could ham...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021