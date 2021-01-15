Left Menu
SAG Awards to take place on April 4, format to be determined

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards that is held every year in January has been shifted in view of the coronavirus pandemic to April 4 and will air on TNT and TBS.

15-01-2021
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards that is held every year in January has been shifted in view of the coronavirus pandemic to April 4 and will air on TNT and TBS. According to Variety, though the new date has been revealed, there is no update on the format of the award ceremony which either can be physical or a digital event or a combination of both.

"This is definitely a wait-and-see situation. Variations of plans are in the works, but in this current environment, final decisions won't be made until closer to [the show]," Variety quoted Kathy Connell, SAG Awards executive producer, as saying. This comes after the Recording Academy rescheduled this year's Grammy award function to March 14 which was the original date decided for the SAG Awards ceremony.

SAG-AFTRA had earlier expressed disappointment at the Grammy and the Recording Academy announcing a conflicting date. (ANI)

