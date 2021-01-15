Left Menu
'News to Me': Chris Evans on his reported return as Captain America

The Marvel star Chris Evans on Thursday commented on a report according to which he may be repeating his role as 'Captain America'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:14 IST
Chris Evans. Image Credit: ANI

The Marvel star Chris Evans on Thursday commented on a report according to which he may be repeating his role as 'Captain America'. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old actor who first played Steve Rogers in 2011's 'Captain America: The First Avenger' and retired the role in 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame', was reportedly in headlines for making his comeback in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick as Captain even though his role had come to a conclusion with Avengers: Endgame.

In a response to that Evans wrote "News to me" on Twitter. The 'Gifted' actor, in 2018 officially declared the wrap-up of his role from the superhero series with a note of gratitude on Twitter which read, "Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day, to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

Fans and fellow actors showered him with praise and well wishes for what he had done with the role which quickly became a belove Marvel hero. Fellow celebrities and fans acclaimed him for efficiently managing the role which immediately turned into a beloved Marvel hero.

As per Variety, Evans is already booked for another Disney project which is voicing Pixar's 'Lightyear' in 2022. Besides the superhero realm, Evans was recently seen in mystery smash 'Knives Out' and Apple series 'Defending Jacob.' (ANI)

