Bengali actress Ditipriya Roy bags inaugural Bacharer Best Award

Noted Bengali actress DitipriyaRoy Friday bagged the Bacharer Best Award, 2020, institutedby the ABP digital group.

Organised by Anandabazar.com, the first edition ofthe Bacharer Best Award honoured real life heroes in variousfields with roots in Bengal.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar gave away the award to Roy,who rose to fame with her role as Rani Rashmoni in Bengaliserial 'Karunamoyee Rani Rashmoni', at Raj Bhavan.

Aveek Sarkar, Editor Emeritus and Vice Chairman ofthe Ananda Bazar Group of Publications and Chairman of theBoard of Directors of the Press Trust of India, made theopening remarks.

The first such award ceremony in Bengal, thebrainchild of Sarkar, was attended by leading lights from thefield of culture and industry.

Sarkar thanked the governor for ''opening the doors ofRaj Bhavan'' for the event.

Dhankhar said he felt such occasions that celebratedand championed cultural achievements of Bengal were what thestate needed.

Stanford University professor Arun Majumdar, who wasone of the front-runners for the post of Secretary of Energyin US President elect Joe Biden's administration, was one ofthe recipients of the award.

Three others were Sujit Chattopadhaya, a teacher fromAushgram in Bardhaman district, mathematician and youngestrecipient of the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar AwardNeena Gupta, and medical practioner Debika Roy Biswas.

According to ABP digital editor Anindiya Jana, barringRoy none of the other four could be present to receive theaward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

