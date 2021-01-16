Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anthology features tales from Indian subcontinent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:53 IST
Anthology features tales from Indian subcontinent

A short fiction anthology showcases both young and established writers from every part of South Asia and its diaspora.

The stories in this selection titled ''The Banyan and Her Roots'' were originally published in the ''The Equator Line'' magazine over the past eight-nine years.

Writer Jad Adams, who has chosen the stories and edited them, says these are tales of anxious women and confused men, of relationships which start in the glow of love but end in a baffling clash of contradictory cultures; oppressive family relationships with overwhelming obligations; travellers feeling out of place in a new culture, but also being liberated in a new environment.

Of the 23 writers in the volume, 13 are women. Seven Pakistani writers have also made it to the book, published by Palimpsest.

There is a commonality of tone in the work of women writers from across the borders. They all stand up to patriarchy and reject war as a way for the neighbours to dominate each other. They are more concerned about the war going on for hundreds of years inside their homes. Meghna Pant's ''The Oleander Girl'', in particular, sheds light on this area.

The book, unlike any other in the recent past, captures authentically the malaise and aspirations of South Asian societies. Commending Adams' work, writer Namita Gokhale says, ''This selection of 25 sparkling stories bookmarks both the unity and the diversity of 'this part of the world'. The range and sweep of this short fiction anthology memorably document the dilemmas, the hopes and hurts, the teeming narratives of South Asia.'' Reading the stories from India and its neighbourhood, one recognises their identical concerns; a realisation sets in that the division is only political, culturally they are the same people.

This collection is a celebration of a rich literary tradition that distinguishes South Asia.

Seeking to put the book in a historical perspective, writer Bevis Hillier says, ''Not since Rudyard Kipling has here been such a collection of stories about India (and its neighbours) of such quality and insight… Many of the stories are deeply moving; several involve a clash of cultures. Some deal with subjects forbidden to Kipling - porn films and gay sex among them.'' PTI ZMN SHDSHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Australia frustrated as rain dampens Gabba decider

A heavy downpour frustrated Australia on day two of the fourth test decider in Brisbane on Saturday, with play abandoned after tea and India spared from resuming on 62 for two in reply to the home sides first innings 369. India number three...

Farmers' protest: Rashtriya Kisan Manch president expresses resentment over govt's 'indifferent' attitude

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit on Saturday expressed resentment over the governments indifferent attitude towards the farmers agitation against three new farm laws.Step-motherly treatment being given to farmers may become ...

New COVID-19 vaccine-focussed caller tune released, voice of Amitabh Bachchan replaced

As India rolled out the worlds largest inoculation drive against the coronavirus on Saturday, authorities have released a new vaccine-focussed caller tune and replaced the voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan with a womans.The new caller tune se...

U.S. says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs

President Donald Trumps administration said on Friday Vietnams actions to push down the value of its currency are unreasonable and restrict U.S. commerce, but did not take immediate action to impose punitive tariffs. Releasing the results o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021