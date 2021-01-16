Thane family celebrates 'haldi kumkum' with transgenders

A family in Thane in Maharashtrachose a novel path by opting for a traditional celebration of'haldi kumkum' by inviting transgenders to give a message ofinclusiveness to society.

The Mhatre family laid down a warm welcome for theinvitees at their Khopri home on Friday, with one of themstating that they had earlier invited transgenders for amarriage function in the household.

The celebration, replete with traditional ingredientslike turmeric, vermilion, sesame seeds, 'puran poli' andgarlands, was the brainchild of local journalist PragyaMhatre.

'Haldi kumkum' is an event where married womenexchange turmeric and vermilion in order to wish theirhusbands long lives.

