Deepika gets goofy in latest social media post

The ever gorgeous, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone dropped a picture online that left her fans in splits on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:52 IST
Deepika Padukone with a neon mask on (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The ever gorgeous, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone dropped a picture online that left her fans in splits on Saturday. The 'Padmaavat' star seems to be on a roll these days. Deepika, who grabs a lot of attention for her quirky social media posts took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a goofy picture of her along with the caption, "Boo! #random."

In the image, Deepika seems to be trying to scare her fans with a red neon themed mask on her face. The post from the star left netizens in splits and people dropped heart emojis in the post's comment section. It garnered more than four and a half lakh likes within an hour.

On the work front, the 35-year-old actor has been busy with the shoot for Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled project with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Recently, the 'Piku' star also took everyone by surprise when she announced a collaborative project with Hrithik Roshan titled, 'Fighter'. (ANI)

