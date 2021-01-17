LeBron James says he is really excited about 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

NBA star LeBron James says he is looking forward to the July release of ''Space Jam: A New Legacy'', a remake of the 1996 hit movie starring basketball legend Michael Jordan. James shared his excitement about the project as he posted the first teaser of the movie on Instagram. ''LET'S GO!!!!! @spacejammovie coming at y'all in just a few months from now! I'm so EXCITED about this project! CAN NOT WAIT FOR YOU GUYS TO SEE!'' the 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player captioned the clip which features him alongside popular Looney tunes character Bugs Bunny. He also shared two screenshots from the teaser video. '''Space Jam: A New Legacy' will be directed by Terence Nance and produced by ''Black Panther'' helmer Ryan Coogler as well as James. It is set to hit theatres and HBO Max on July 16.

This will be James' first starring role after a successful turn as a supporting character in Amy Schumer's ''Trainwreck'' (2015). The original ''Space Jam'' was a live-action/animated film that mashed up Looney Tunes characters with basketball stars and aliens.

