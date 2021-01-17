Left Menu
Development News Edition

LeBron James says he is really excited about 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

NBA star LeBron James says he is looking forward to the July release of Space Jam A New Legacy, a remake of the 1996 hit movie starring basketball legend Michael Jordan. James shared his excitement about the project as he posted the first teaser of the movie on Instagram.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:54 IST
LeBron James says he is really excited about 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

NBA star LeBron James says he is looking forward to the July release of ''Space Jam: A New Legacy'', a remake of the 1996 hit movie starring basketball legend Michael Jordan. James shared his excitement about the project as he posted the first teaser of the movie on Instagram. ''LET'S GO!!!!! @spacejammovie coming at y'all in just a few months from now! I'm so EXCITED about this project! CAN NOT WAIT FOR YOU GUYS TO SEE!'' the 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player captioned the clip which features him alongside popular Looney tunes character Bugs Bunny. He also shared two screenshots from the teaser video. '''Space Jam: A New Legacy' will be directed by Terence Nance and produced by ''Black Panther'' helmer Ryan Coogler as well as James. It is set to hit theatres and HBO Max on July 16.

This will be James' first starring role after a successful turn as a supporting character in Amy Schumer's ''Trainwreck'' (2015). The original ''Space Jam'' was a live-action/animated film that mashed up Looney Tunes characters with basketball stars and aliens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

13-year-old girl abducted, raped by 9 men in MP; 7 arrested

A 13-year-old girl has beenallegedly raped by nine men on separate occasions after beingabducted twice in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria city earlier thismonth, a police official said on Sunday.The girls mother lodged a police complaint on January1...

Solskjaer feels Man Utd can go on to 'bigger and better things'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged the team not to become complacent as they sit on the top of the Premier League table and wants his side to keep their momentum going. Yes and thats the product of all the hard work th...

Noida: Five involved in robbery held after gunfight

Five people allegedly involved in the loot of Rs 8 lakh from a petrol pump employee in Greater Noida were arrested following an exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.Two of them were held after they were injured in the gunfight while t...

Austria extends third COVID-19 lockdown to Feb 8

Austria will extend its COVID-19 lockdown, with the goal to start easing restrictions from Feb. 8, the government said on Sunday.The catering sector and tourism will not be able to reopen in February, it added. Austria, a country of 8.9 mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021