Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Kids these days': Russell Crowe claps back at Twitter troll who criticised 'Master and Commander'

Actor and film producer Russell Crowe hit back at a disparaging Twitter post about the 2003 period war drama 'Master and Commander

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 09:07 IST
'Kids these days': Russell Crowe claps back at Twitter troll who criticised 'Master and Commander'
Russell Crowe. Image Credit: ANI

Actor and film producer Russell Crowe hit back at a disparaging Twitter post about the 2003 period war drama 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.' Fox News reported that the 56-year-old actor was mocked by a user who shared a photo from the 2003 Oscar-winning film and wrote a sarcastic caption.

"Lots of folk complaining about lack of sleep during the Pandemic," the Twitter user wrote."May I recommend Master And Commander starring the usually captivating, attention-grabbing Russell Crowe," he wrote. "I've never made it past the ten-minute mark. You're welcome. And thanks Russell."

As reported by Fox News, several days later, Crowe, who has starred in other Oscar-winning films such as 'Gladiator,' 'A Beautiful Mind' and 'The Insider,' responded to the remark by defending the movie and highlighting the people behind it. The star began his clap-back, "That's the problem with kids these days. No focus."

"Peter Weirs film is brilliant. An exacting, detail-oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost. Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack. Definitely an adults movie." Crowe highlighted the film's co-writer and director, Peter Weir, whose nomination for best director made up one of the 10 Academy Awards the film was nominated for. Boyd, meanwhile, took home one of the two awards the movie actually won, for best cinematography. Richard King won the other Oscar for best sound editing.

As per Fox News, 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World' was based on three novels by Patrick O'Brian that made up the Aubrey-Maturin series. The film tells the story of Crowe's Jack Aubrey, a British naval captain in the Napoleonic Wars. When his ship is nearly destroyed by a French privateer vessel, Aubrey launches a daring pursuit in an attempt to prevent the more heavily armoured ship from plundering a British whaling fleet near the Galapagos Islands.

Crowe was one of the few faces in Hollywood to appear in movie theatres in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic by way of his latest thriller, 'Unhinged.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data

China and Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected gross domestic product data GDP pointing to a solid recovery in the worlds second-largest economy. The CSI300 index rose 0.8 to 5,504.17 by the end of t...

NFL-Chargers appoint Rams defensive coordinator Staley as new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have named LA Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, the National Football League team said on Sunday. The move comes after the Chargers ended Anthony Lynns four-year run as head coach fo...

Ellen DeGeneres Show: Justin Timberlake reveals name of second baby with Jessica Biel

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake on Sunday local time opened up about welcoming a second child with wife Jessica Biel. According to ENews, comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres shared a preview clip from her interview with...

Deaths, self-immolation draw scrutiny on China tech giants

E-commerce workers who kept China fed during the coronavirus pandemic, making their billionaire bosses even richer, are so unhappy with their pay and treatment that one just set himself on fire in protest.Chinas internet industries already ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021