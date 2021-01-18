Left Menu
'Tandav' row: Security upped outside Amazon, Saif offices

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:09 IST
In the backdrop of a row over newweb show ''Tandav'', security was stepped up outside the headoffice of Amazon, a key player in streaming video space, hereand at the office of actor Saif Ali Khan who stars in thepolitical drama series, police officials said on Monday.

The political drama series, released on Amazon PrimeVideo last week, is facing flak for allegedly depicting Hindugods in a manner hurtful to religious sentiments of people.

To avoid any untoward incident in the wake of thecontroversy, security was stepped up outside the head officeof Amazon Prime Video in BKC, a financial district, and alsoat the office of Khan in suburban Mumbai, the officials said.

Amazon, a US headquartered online giant, also runs apopular streaming service in India.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Monday called for aboycott of the web series for allegedly mocking Hindu deitiesand several leaders of his party have taken objection to theshow's content.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 8, ManjunathSinge, said BJP leader Ram Kadam took out a morcha at theAmazon head office in BKC due to which we have tightened thesecurity outside the office. We will keep a vigil outside theoffice and keep patrolling.

Security has also been strengthened outside the officeof Khan, a lead character in the show, in suburban Bandra,another police official said.

Kadam has filed a complaint at the Ghatkopar PoliceStation against the series.

An FIR was lodged against series director Ali AbbasZafar and writer Gaurav Solanki at Lucknow's Hazratganj policestation late on Sunday night.

Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry hadsummoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connectionwith the controversy around the web series.

BJP MP Manoj Kotak has written to I&B minister PrakashJavadekar seeking a ban on the series.

The drama series, starring Khan, Dimple Kapadia, SunilGrover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, MohdZeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on thestreaming platform on Friday last.

