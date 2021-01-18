Left Menu
Venice Film Festival tweaks sections

As the prestigious Venice Film festival gears up for its upcoming 78th edition, the festival has planned to tweak its sections.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

As the prestigious Venice Film festival gears up for its upcoming 78th edition, the festival has planned to tweak its sections. According to Variety, after announcing that 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho will preside over the main jury, the Lido on Monday (local time) opened up for film submissions and said in a statement that the fest's Sconfini section is being replaced by a new section called Horizons Extra.

The Sconfini section was scrapped last year to free up more of space for the socially-distanced screenings at the film festival. The Horizons Extra will serve as an extension of Venice's competitive Horizons (Orrizonti) section, which has its focus on the new trends in world cinema.

It will however, be "less constrained by standards of length and format" as per the statement. As per the statement quoted by Variety, the new sidebar is for "works with no limits of genre, duration and destination, as long as they last more than 60 minutes," it added.

A jury of audience members will decide the jury in accordance with the criteria and procedures, which are to be announced. Venice Film Festival had also announced its selection committe on Monday (local time), which mainly remain unchanged.

The latest edition of the Venice Film festival has been scheduled to take place from September 1 to 11 this year. (ANI)

