Alec Baldwin bids 'goodbye' to Twitter 'for now' following wife Hilaria's heritage debacle

American actor Alec Baldwin announced on Monday morning (local time) that he is leaving Twitter "for now" following his wife Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal. The 62-year-old Oscar Nominee actor took to the popular micro-blogging site and wrote, "Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party."

He concluded: "Goodbye for now." As reported by Fox News, the message came after a relatively busy morning on the app for the '30 Rock' alum, who kicked off the day by calling the recent loss of Congressman Jamie Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin's son "unspeakable."

He also retweeted a handful of news articles and shared a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. before signing off. As per Fox News, in recent weeks, Baldwin has used the app in Hilaria's defence after her Spanish heritage was called into question, even taking the opportunity to slam Twitter.

The 'It's Complicated' star also previously addressed the criticism on Instagram, calling the ordeal "just a lot of s**t." "You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap," he said.

"And I have certainly slung some crap in that orchard myself every now and then with things I've said. So, that's not lost on me that I'm guilty of that as well." Fox News reported that last month, Hilaria was called out on Twitter for 'pretending' to be Spanish. It was revealed she was actually born and raised in Boston, not Spain, as she has implied.

According to Fox News, she was also slammed for her occasional Spanish accent, which has noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV. It was also uncovered that her real name is "Hillary." (ANI)

