Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alec Baldwin bids 'goodbye' to Twitter 'for now' following wife Hilaria's heritage debacle

American actor Alec Baldwin announced on Monday morning (local time) that he is leaving Twitter "for now" following his wife Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 10:49 IST
Alec Baldwin bids 'goodbye' to Twitter 'for now' following wife Hilaria's heritage debacle
Alec Baldwin. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Alec Baldwin announced on Monday morning (local time) that he is leaving Twitter "for now" following his wife Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal. The 62-year-old Oscar Nominee actor took to the popular micro-blogging site and wrote, "Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party."

He concluded: "Goodbye for now." As reported by Fox News, the message came after a relatively busy morning on the app for the '30 Rock' alum, who kicked off the day by calling the recent loss of Congressman Jamie Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin's son "unspeakable."

He also retweeted a handful of news articles and shared a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. before signing off. As per Fox News, in recent weeks, Baldwin has used the app in Hilaria's defence after her Spanish heritage was called into question, even taking the opportunity to slam Twitter.

The 'It's Complicated' star also previously addressed the criticism on Instagram, calling the ordeal "just a lot of s**t." "You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap," he said.

"And I have certainly slung some crap in that orchard myself every now and then with things I've said. So, that's not lost on me that I'm guilty of that as well." Fox News reported that last month, Hilaria was called out on Twitter for 'pretending' to be Spanish. It was revealed she was actually born and raised in Boston, not Spain, as she has implied.

According to Fox News, she was also slammed for her occasional Spanish accent, which has noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV. It was also uncovered that her real name is "Hillary." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth march into 2nd round

Indias ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the ongoing Thailand Open after a comfortable win over Busanan Ongbamrungphan. The Olympic silver medallist Sindhu dominated Thailands Busanan throughout, winning th...

My Hero Academia Season 5 release date confirmed, more focus on joint training arc

The anime lovers are passionately waiting to know when My Hero Academia Season 5 will be out. They are happy as My Hero Academia already got a confirmation for Season 5 earlier.The confirmation of My Hero Academia Season 5 was disclosed by ...

UST Global Announces New Bold Brand and Dynamic Logo, Changes Name to UST

- Engineering the future of fast-growing digital company - helping clients build for resiliency and boundless impactBENGALURU, India, Jan. 19, 2021 PRNewswire -- UST Global, now UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, annou...

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his first song, shares throwback picture featuring little Hrithik Roshan

Taking a walk down the memory lane, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday reminisced about his first song Mere Pas Aao that he crooned for 1979 comedy-drama Mr Natwarlal. The Don actor took to Instagram and shared a priceless throwback pictu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021