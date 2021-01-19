Arati Kadav's short film '55 km/sec' to release on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 20
She shot it during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020.The movie will also release on ShortFilmWindow, an OTT platform founded by Kadav.The short film takes forward the idea of living in a world stricken with fear as it narrates the story of an asteroid thats about to hit earth.I am thankful to Disney Hotstar and ShortFilmWindow for showering the film with love.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:09 IST
Filmmaker Arati Kadav's sci-fi short film ''55 km/sec'' will be debuting on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday.
Featuring Richa Chadha, the film is based on ''Cargo'' director's script. She shot it during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020.
The movie will also release on ''ShortFilmWindow'', an OTT platform founded by Kadav.
The short film takes forward the idea of living in a world stricken with fear as it narrates the story of an asteroid that's about to hit earth.
''I am thankful to Disney + Hotstar and ShortFilmWindow for showering the film with love. The film is called 55 km/sec which is the speed at which the asteroid is making its way to earth,'' Kadav said in a statement. ''As we've all acclimated to the new normal, the short film was a fun exercise. My team and I saw it as work to cheer ourselves up. Our virtual set was bubbling with new energy. This was a memorable experience for us and I hope the audience showers us with as much love,'' she added.
''55 km/sec'' was earlier released internationally on Amazon Prime Video US and UK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Disney + Hotstar
- Richa Chadha
- Amazon
- earth
- Kadav
- Hotstar
ALSO READ
Richa Chadha-starrer 'Madam Chief Minister' to theatrically release on Jan 22
Richa Chadha drops first look poster of her political drama 'Madam Chief Minister'
Amazon's Jeff Bezos becomes richest person for charitable gifts in 2020
Amazon failed to provide any help when group debt mounted amid lockdown: Future promoters
Amazon buys 11 jets for 1st time to ship orders faster