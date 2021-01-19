Arati Kadav's short film '55 km/sec' to release on Disney+ Hotstar on Jan 20

Left Menu
She shot it during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020.The movie will also release on ShortFilmWindow, an OTT platform founded by Kadav.The short film takes forward the idea of living in a world stricken with fear as it narrates the story of an asteroid thats about to hit earth.I am thankful to Disney Hotstar and ShortFilmWindow for showering the film with love.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Arati Kadav's sci-fi short film ''55 km/sec'' will be debuting on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday.

Featuring Richa Chadha, the film is based on ''Cargo'' director's script. She shot it during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020.

The movie will also release on ''ShortFilmWindow'', an OTT platform founded by Kadav.

The short film takes forward the idea of living in a world stricken with fear as it narrates the story of an asteroid that's about to hit earth.

''I am thankful to Disney + Hotstar and ShortFilmWindow for showering the film with love. The film is called 55 km/sec which is the speed at which the asteroid is making its way to earth,'' Kadav said in a statement. ''As we've all acclimated to the new normal, the short film was a fun exercise. My team and I saw it as work to cheer ourselves up. Our virtual set was bubbling with new energy. This was a memorable experience for us and I hope the audience showers us with as much love,'' she added.

''55 km/sec'' was earlier released internationally on Amazon Prime Video US and UK.

