Left Menu
Development News Edition

First time I came last in race: Rana Daggubati on filming 'Mission Frontline' with BSF soldiers

But here it is like this the real stuff and its so different, he added.Daggubati also believes the actual reality of a soldiers life can never be captured on camera.There is a lot of assumptions we make sitting in the cities or there is a little bit that we know through news.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:55 IST
First time I came last in race: Rana Daggubati on filming 'Mission Frontline' with BSF soldiers

Actor Rana Daggubati says he realised how tough and hard the lives of Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel are when he shot for the documentary ''Mission Frontline''.

Daggubati features alongside BSF soldiers in the documentary, which will premiere on Discovery+ on Thursday.

''In most films, if we are playing some character, we get to spend time with them but obviously, it’s very little time that they give. Like we go for 4 hours, record everything they say, go back and then assume we know a part of their life. ''But this is completely different, just being with them at their place of work. I got to do a simulated mission through this entire thing, so you pretty much get to see everything very up close and that was very unique for me,'' the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

The ''Baahubali'' star further said that he became aware that serving in the armed forces is a ''real deal'' during the filming.

''This is the first time I came last in a running race. I was like, this is the real deal. The film I am right now shooting, is similar costume but then, I am always the guy leading and on the film set I am usually the fittest guy, like you run forward and others are trying to catch up. But here it is like this the real stuff and it’s so different,'' he added.

Daggubati also believes the actual reality of a soldier's life can never be captured on camera.

''There is a lot of assumptions we make sitting in the cities or there is a little bit that we know through news. But what life is, hasn’t been ever captured on camera before.

''When there is news on the border, you hear about border men, or when something happens is the only time we get up to this news. But just as an educational exercise I think taking a leaf out of their life and bringing it to the people was for me the most unique experience of all,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shardul's partnership with Sundar turned out to be match-winning, says coach Dinesh Lad

Dinesh Lad, the coach of Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, has said that Sharduls 123-run stand with Washington Sundar in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia turned out to be very crucial in the context of the series decid...

INCREDIBLE INDIA: Magnificent Pant powers team to series win after Gill-Pujara show

They say heroes are ordinary people doing extraordinary stuff. If one wanted to see a live demonstration of it, Gabba was the place to be where Australias cricketing pride and invincibility was torn to shreds by a bunch of Indian rookies wh...

Body of American mountaineer found near K2 in northern Pakistan

Pakistans military located the body of American mountaineer Alex Goldfarb-Rumyantzev on Monday in the Karakoram mountains in northern Pakistan, the second death of a foreign climber in the area in less than a week. A helicopter team spotted...

Gujarat: Vaccination drive conducted smoothly on 2nd day

The second day of the COVID-19vaccination drive in Gujarat on Tuesday ended without anyissues across 161 booths where doctors and healthcare workers,including nurses and paramedical staff, were administereddoses of Covishied, officials said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021