Lilly Singh, British Vogue editor-in-chief to be guests at virtual book tour of Priyanka Chopra's memoir

Ahead of the release of her 'Unfinished,' actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced the first four dates of the virtual book tour of her memoir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:01 IST
Priyannka Chopra Jonas. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the release of her 'Unfinished,' actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced the first four dates of the virtual book tour of her memoir. The former Miss World shared that the four-day-long tour will begin on February 9 on Instagram. She also announced the four special guests for each day of the virtual tour.

The guests include her singer husband Nick Jonas, comedian-YouTuber Lilly Singh, American author Glennon Doyle, and the editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful. The 'Baywatch' actor went on to pen down a long note about the virtual tour of her long-awaited memoir 'Unfinished.'

"It's a dream and truly humbling to announce the first four dates of the virtual book tour for my memoir, #Unfinished, available around the world February 9th," she wrote in the caption. "@glennondoyle, @lilly, @nickjonas and @edward_enninful help me kick off the tour, and I can't think of a better, or more inspiring, group of people to help me introduce this labour of love to the world," she added.

The 38-year-old actor also shared that all those who sign up for the US events will receive a signed copy of the book. "AND when you sign up for any of the US events, you'll also receive a signed copy of the book (while supplies last & US shipping only)! Head to the link in bio to get your tickets now, and stay tuned for additional dates and events outside of the US and UK," Jonas whote in her caption.

It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that "It gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment when you tick off something from your bucket list". The book 'Unfinished' traces the collection of personal essays, stories and observations by Priyanka as an actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

