Sara Ali Khan treats fans to exotic pictures from her Maldives vacation
As she landed in Maldives for a vacation, Bollywood's chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday treated her fans to some of the exotic pictures from the first day of her tripANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:03 IST
As she landed in Maldives for a vacation, Bollywood's chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday treated her fans to some of the exotic pictures from the first day of her trip Following an update on her Instagram stories about her reaching Maldives, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor shared a few pictures of herself dressed for the day one of her trip.
In the pictures, she is seen dressed in a printed multi-coloured bralette which she paired with a matching long skirt with a side slit. The 'Kedarnath' actor is seen posing against the backdrop of a serene blue backdrop in the pictures.
Keeping the caption simple, Sara focused on her "sandy toes & Sunkissed nose." The Pataudi scion was last seen in David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' opposite actor Varun Dhawan. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Varun Dhawan
- Bollywood
- Kedarnath
- Maldives
- Sara
- Sara Ali Khan
- David Dhawan's
ALSO READ
HC asks Bollywood producers to reply on Bennett Coleman’s plea to reject defamation suit
US, Maldives hold inaugural defence dialogue; reaffirm commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut reaches Bandra police station in Mumbai to record statement in sedition case.
D2C brand AS-IT-IS Nutrition ropes in Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as brand ambassador
Cricket-India skipper Kohli, Bollywood actor Anushka announce birth of daughter